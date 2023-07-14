FMPD continues to wait for new police chief; city manager set to make another recommendation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is still operating under an interim police chief after the late Derrick Diggs took a leave of absence more than a year ago while dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Chief Diggs died nearly 6 months ago and the City of Fort Myers is still working to find a new leader for the department.

City Manager Marty Lawing is expected to make another recommendation to the city council on Monday for the position.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fort Myers

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee sat down with Mayor Kevin Anderson to talk about the process and he didn't hesitate to say he was shocked and disappointed when council members voted 4-3 to reject the city manager's first choice.

Photo Courtesy: WFTX

Mayor Anderson said it's time to hire a new chief.

"They want a leader," Mayor Anderson said. "What they want is to know who is going to be their leader, what direction are we going."

This a direction Mayor Anderson is hoping will align with the legacy of Chief Diggs, who the mayor credits for cleaning up Fort Myers with his impact on crime.

Mayor Anderson didn't only speak as the mayor of the city, but also as a former police officer who went through seven police chief

changes during his law enforcement career.

He said when you know change is coming, it creates uncertainty.

"It represents the unknown, change can be very stressful," Mayor Anderson said. "It's like 'Who are we going to get? What are they going to be like? Is this going to continue to be a good place to work?'”

On June 20, 2023, Lawing recommended external candidate Reo Hartfield that the council rejected—a decision the mayor said is a disservice to the city manager's authority, the men and women of FMPD, "but most importantly to the citizens of this community."

“I did not learn who the city manager might pick until seconds before the meeting started," said Ward 2's Councilman Johnny Streets in a previous interview.

Councilman Streets was one of the three who rejected the recommendation. Fox 4 spoke with him the day after the vote.

Photo Courtesy: City of Fort Myers

“I’m not the one to jump at first bite," Councilman Streets said.

Lawing is expected to make another recommendation at Monday's council meeting.

When the mayor was asked what is he expecting go-round he said he is uncertain but is optimistic for the council to show the city manager respect and support.

FMPD decided not to comment on the search at this time, but they did comment on the new headquarters.

A new police chief isn't the only thing the department has been waiting on, but also a new headquarters. The department said it's been several years in the making.

The location for the new FMPD headquarters will be voted for approval during Monday's council meeting.