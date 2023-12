FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, people traveling out of RSW can reserve parking on the north side of the airport online or in the RSW RemotePark app.

The cost is a flat $40 fee regardless of how many days you choose to park.

This fee is non-refundable. You must reserve and prepay for a parking space prior to coming to the airport.

Service is available until Dec 24.

Cars can leave the lot Christmas Day through Jan 3.

You can learn more here.