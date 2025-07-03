Florida ranks second in nation for identity theft, new study shows

People in Florida are losing more money to identity theft than almost every other state in the country, with nearly 500 reports per 100,000 people, according to a new study.

The analysis, conducted by personal injury law firm GBG, places Florida second only to Georgia, which topped the rankings as the state with the highest identity theft rate in the nation.

Identity theft crisis in Florida: Second highest rate nationwide with 115,000+ victims last year. Learn how to protect yourself.

The report analyzed FBI crime data that revealed more than 115,000 Floridians reported identity theft last year.

The national average is just under 26 cases per 100,000 people, meaning Florida's rate is almost 18 times higher than the national average.

Southern states are dominating the identity theft rankings, with Georgia and Florida leading the troubling trend.

On the flip side, states with smaller populations reported significantly fewer cases of identity theft. South Dakota and Vermont have the lowest reports of identity theft.

Experts recommend remaining vigilant in all financial matters and taking precautions to protect your personal information. Identity thieves can find ways to exploit your personal information in various aspects of your life - at work, at home, and on the internet.

Making yourself aware of the issues and implementing small changes in your daily routine may help prevent criminals from obtaining your personal information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.