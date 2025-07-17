Florida ranks as one of the most vulnerable states for crypto scams

Florida residents have filed more than 5,000 complaints about cryptocurrency scams in the last year, making the state the fourth most concerned about digital currency fraud in the country, according to a new study.

The study from crypto experts at Legal Bison reveals that these scams cost Floridians $390 million.

Florida Residents Lost $390 Million to Crypto Scams - State Ranks 4th for Digital Currency Fraud Concerns

This places Florida second in the nation for the number of cryptocurrency fraud complaints.

California, Texas and New York top the national list of states most worried about crypto fraud.

"Not only are these states generating the highest number of crypto scam-related searches, but they're also reporting some of the largest financial losses, suggesting a troubling link between awareness and vulnerability. The findings highlight a growing national anxiety around digital currency fraud, with older Americans most vulnerable," said Aaron Glauberman, Co-Founder of Legal Bison.

Florida's large elderly population is a significant factor in why the state is being hit particularly hard by these scams.

Older Americans were the demographic most severely impacted by cryptocurrency swindlers, suffering a $1.6 billion loss nationwide.

