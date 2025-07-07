Florida leads nation in internet fraud with rates 56% above national average

Florida residents are twice as likely to be victims of online scams compared to the national average, according to a new study analyzing internet fraud across the United States.

Research by personal injury law firm Simmrin Law Group shows Florida tops the nation for internet fraud with rates more than 50% above the national average.

Florida Leads Nation in Internet Fraud: How to Protect Your Money Online

The study analyzed internet fraud complaint data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) across all 50 states between 2020 and 2024. Researchers calculated the average number of fraud reports per 100,000 residents to determine which states are most affected by online scams.

Florida ranks first in the nation for internet fraud, reporting an average of 1,584.4 cases per 100,000 residents from 2020 to 2024. That's roughly 56% higher than the national average of 1,016.29.

Over the five-year span, the Sunshine State averaged 58,759.4 internet fraud reports annually. The problem peaked in 2024, when 476,337 cases were recorded, while 2020 marked the lowest, with 280,438 reports.

Georgia and Nevada follow closely behind Florida in the rankings.

"The high rate of IT fraud in Florida raises serious concerns about digital security and consumer protection. These elevated levels of fraud can lead to identity theft, financial hardship, and ongoing stress for affected individuals," a spokesperson from Simmrin Law commented. "To combat these challenges, it's essential for state leaders to invest in robust cybersecurity infrastructure and public awareness campaigns. Encouraging collaboration between local agencies, tech companies, and residents will also help ensure better fraud detection and stronger defenses against future threats."

To protect yourself, monitor all of your accounts and setting up freezes if necessary. If someone calls asking for money or demanding payment, verify that you actually owe the money and that the caller is legitimate before taking any action.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.