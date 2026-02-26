Florida lawmakers move to allow faculty to carry guns on college campuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida college and university faculty could soon be allowed to carry guns on campus under legislation moving through the legislature.

Florida lawmakers are pushing to allow college faculty to carry guns on campus. Here's the latest on the bill.

State lawmakers are advancing a bill to expand the School Guardian Program to colleges and universities. The program was first created after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The expansion comes in response to the shooting last April at Florida State University that left two people dead.

The Florida House passed the legislation Wednesday, and the Senate's version of the bill is now ready for a final vote.

Supporters say the move is about safety, while opponents doubt it will make campuses safer.

"This bill strengthens Florida's commitment to school security, which unfortunately, we need," said Sen. Don Gaetz, (R-Escambia County).

"It's easy to imagine confusion amid an incident of 'who is who, who is the good guy, who is the bad guy?', with bad results," Susan Gill of Moms Demand Action said.

Florida colleges and universities would not be required to participate. To qualify, staff members must complete training in order to take part in the School Guardian Program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.