A new possible constitutional carry bill draws some concerns for safety

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Monday, Florida lawmakers announced the introduction of legislation that would allow residents to carry a concealed firearm without having a government-issued permit.

Going in-depth, Fox 4 spoke with a former police officer and a firearm trainer to gain perspective on the impact this bill could have if passed.

The owner of KMB Firearms Training LLC, Beth Schutte says in the context of supporting the second amendment right, she is still concerned that the bill will take away the education requirement.

“Education should always be the focus when it comes to firearm safety," Schutte said.

Her training facility is located in Fort Myers. Under the state's constitutional carry proposal, classes like these could no longer be a requirement.

“Even though owning a gun is our constitutional right, you don't just get behind a vehicle and just start driving and knowing everything. You take classes, you take tests and you learn," Schutte said.

This is something she believes is vital to gun ownership. Her classes teach gun owners the fundamentals of gun safety, how to properly grip and stand as well as gun storage.

If passed, Florida would join a growing number of states passing this law.

"Constitutional carry means you do not need a license to carry a firearm on your person concealed," said Dr. David Thomas, a former police chief, and Florida Gulfcoast Forensics professor. “The one thing that the permit requires is that people are trained, they get firearm training and they understand Florida State statutes.”

In a statement pushing for constitutional carry, the National Rifle Association (NRA) did not mention the educational aspect, however, they did mention convicted felons.

"Despite claims from some critics, the bill does not allow felons or anyone else prohibited under state or federal law from possessing a firearm to own or carry one," the NRA stated.

If the bill is passed into law, Florida residents will still have to go through a background check to purchase a gun.

