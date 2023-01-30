Watch Now
A constitutional bill being introduced to Florida's state legislation

Charlie Riedel/AP
In this photo taken Friday, Dec. 21, 2108, handguns for sale are lined up in a display case at Frontier Justice in Lee's Summit, Mo. The suburban Kansas City gun store is courting women with department-store touches such as a scent machine and a high-end women’s fashion boutique. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30

The national Rifle Association joined Paul Renner, House Speaker, and representatives from the Florida Sheriffs Association to announce the introduction of a constitutional bill in the Florida Legislature.

The constitutional carry bill allows anyone who can legally carry a firearm to carry one without first getting a permit or paying a state fee. The bill DOES NOT allow felons or anyone with a criminal record to carry a firearm.

The bill will not affect any previously issued permits or anyone who is trying to obtain a permit in order to do so. Officials say once the bill is signed into law more than half the nation will recognize it as a fundamental right.

