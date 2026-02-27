Florida homeowners to get break on insurance bills as emergency surcharge ends early

Florida homeowners are getting a break on their insurance bills.

Florida ends insurance surcharge early, saving homeowners millions

The Florida Insurance Guaranty Association announced this week it is ending a 1% emergency surcharge two years ahead of schedule.

The surcharge had been in place for three years after 10 insurance companies went under. Ending it early could save policyholders up to $650 million over the next two years — about $31 a year for the average homeowner.

Officials say a quiet 2025 hurricane season, no new insurance insolvencies and legislative reforms that cut down on lawsuits made it possible to end the surcharge early.

"Florida's property insurance market today is in its strongest financial position in a decade," Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute said.

The assessment officially ends October 1.

