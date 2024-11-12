Florida goes to Washington: Sunshine State well represented in Trump White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sunshine State has been shining brightly on Republican politicians.

Once known as the biggest swing state in the country, has turned into a strong Republican base in recent years.

And the state will be well-represented in the Trump White House.

Watch below to see how:

Florida Becomes Epicenter for Republican Politics

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has reportedly been tapped to be the next Secretary of State.

Boynton Beach Conservative Rep. Mike Waltz has reportedly been selected as the next National Security Advisor.

Susie Wiles, who ran Trump’s campaign, has been tapped as the next White House Chief of Staff.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott is running for the Senate Majority Leader position, with the backing of several Trump allies.

“Florida has certainly, become the epicenter of politics on the national front,” said Dr. Sandra Pavelka, a Political Science Professor at Florida Gulf Coast University. “Trump, I believe, is pulling from his home bases.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis now has an important decision to make on who to replace Rubio with in the Senate.

The appointment will last for two years until a special election in 2026.

“Gov. DeSantis will be looking for a new job in a couple years,” said Pavelka. “It may be that this replacement will be a placeholder, and we may see Gov. DeSantis run for this Senate seat.”