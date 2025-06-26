Florida drivers could face steep insurance hikes amid potential auto tariffs

Florida drivers could soon pay an extra $126 per year for car insurance as potential auto tariffs threaten to drive up costs across the industry.

The insurance comparison shopping website Insurify found that by the end of the year, the average annual premium in Florida could reach $3,610.

Florida drivers face steep insurance hikes amid potential auto tariffs

With tariffs taken into consideration, Florida's projected year-over-year insurance costs could increase by 14%.

Insurify's data reveals Florida ranks fourth among states most affected by potential auto tariffs, behind Maryland, New York and South Carolina.

Toyota owners may feel the biggest impact, with new models potentially seeing price hikes of up to 25%. The popular Toyota RAV4, Prius, and Land Cruiser are expected to be hit the hardest.

Toyota is the most popular car make in Florida, which is projected to see an average increase in sales prices of 14% due to tariffs.

New car models could see a 15% price increase overall, while models assembled outside the U.S. may experience increases of up to 25%.

