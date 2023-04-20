Florida Division of Emergency Management tells residents to plan ahead of hurricane season

With only six weeks until the start of the 2023 Hurricane season, the Florida Division of Emergency Management ( is encouraging residents to take precautions.

FLDEM tells residents to keep a fully stocked supply kit with at least seven days' worth of supplies.

With only 6 WEEKS until the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins, we encourage all Floridians to keep a fully stocked disaster supply kit with 7+ days of supplies, including:



🥫 Nonperishable food

🔋 Batteries

🐶 Pet supplies



Full checklist

FLDEM says you should have cash on you because banks and ATMs may not be available after the storm. They also say to have a gallon of water every day at the ready, as well as keep your car fully stocked with gasoline.

Fox4 also wants to encourage residents to pay attention and know their hurricane evacuation plans.

To get a full list of the disaster supply kit checklist visit FloridaDisaster.gov, and to learn more about the 2023 hurricane season follow along with Fox4 for the latest updates.