Flirting with $4 in the other direction: Gas prices dip in SWFL

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — For the first time since March, gas prices in Southwest Florida are returning to - or have already dipped below - the $4 per gallon benchmark.

Early Monday morning, several stations along Pine Island Road in Cape Coral were pricing regular unleaded at $3.99 per gallon, a line hearkening back to our original report about the impending rise in fuel costs.

Naples is the most expensive regional gasoline market in the state; AAA reports an average of $4.38/gal, two cents above the West Palm Beach area.

AAA says the statewide average is $4.10/gal. Prices dropped an average of 17 cents last week, the largest weekly decline since they began falling almost six weeks ago.

The state average peaked at $4.89/gal in mid-June, and AAA expects the statewide number to dip below $4 sometime this week.

"Gas prices continue their downward march, after another week of losses in the oil market and underwhelming gasoline demand figures," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "News out of the European Union helped to ease global supply concerns. The EU has reportedly loosened sanctions, allowing Russian state-owned companies to deliver fuel, in effort to help boost supplies. The lower price of crude lowers the cost of producing gasoline.

The U.S. price for crude oil settled at $94.70 per barrel on Friday. That's $2.89 (3%) less than the week before.

