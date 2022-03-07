Flirting with four: SWFL gas prices continue to climb

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Many pumps in Southwest Florida are hovering near the dubious landmark of $4 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline.

Early Monday morning, many stations along Pine Island Road in Cape Coral were pricing the low-tiered fuel at $3.99 per gallon.

On average, the lowest-priced gasoline in the Cape Coral area was $3.89/gal.

Several pumps in Port Charlotte have already breached the four-dollar mark; the Circle-K on Kings Hwy. was selling regular unleaded at $4.02 a gallon as of late Sunday night.

Immokalee, traditionally the highest-priced in the area according to GasBuddy user reports, has the highest-reported price as of Monday morning, with a Valero station on CR 858 reporting a price of $4.29 a gallon.

The record high for the national average is $4.11, set on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. This number is expected to be broken this week, per analysts. The average cost is also the highest since May 2011, when it was $3.90, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Prices continue to rise amid the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and energy sanctions against the invading Russia.