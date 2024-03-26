Five people arrested for stealing $2,500 in 'Toys for Tots' burglary, deputies say

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Five people have been arrested for breaking in and stealing more than $2,500 worth of toys meant for DeSoto County children.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says the following people were either arrested or turned themselves in:

DCSO

DCSO

Ashley Downs

Eric Downs

Courtney Sumner

Lilian Kullen

Timothy Kilgo

Deputies are still searching for one additional suspect by the name of Serenity Cheyanne Shipley.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the DCSO non-emergency line at 863-993-4700.