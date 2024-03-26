Watch Now
Five people arrested for stealing $2,500 in 'Toys for Tots' burglary, deputies say

The search continues for one more suspect. In November 2023, Toys for Tots in DeSoto County discovered $2,500 worth of toys had been stolen,
Posted at 5:10 PM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 17:12:32-04

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Five people have been arrested for breaking in and stealing more than $2,500 worth of toys meant for DeSoto County children.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says the following people were either arrested or turned themselves in:

Ashley Downs
Eric Downs
Courtney Sumner
Lilian Kullen
Timothy Kilgo

Deputies are still searching for one additional suspect by the name of Serenity Cheyanne Shipley.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, contact the DCSO non-emergency line at 863-993-4700.

