Firing squads, hangings and nitrogen gas could all be coming to Florida's death row under new law

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida is on pace to set a record for the number of inmates put to death in a year, and soon the state will add new methods of execution to its options.

Firing squads, hangings and nitrogen gas could all be coming to Florida's death row under a new law taking effect July 1.

Florida executed one convicted killer this week, the sixth so far this year, with another execution scheduled in the coming weeks.

"It seems like a very strange expansion. And very dangerous," said Maria Deliberato, executive director of Floridians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty.

Deliberato is speaking about HB 903, which expands the state's available methods of executions to include any method "not deemed unconstitutional." Currently, Florida uses electrocution and lethal injection.

"They could use nitrogen gas; they could use a firing squad. They could use literally any method they decided they wanted to that has not been deemed unconstitutional. And there have been none to date that have," Deliberato said.

The bill was filed by State Rep. Berny Jacques who said the bill "strengthens sentencing laws, improves oversight of correctional facilities, and modernizes mental health treatment for inmates."

The change comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is on track to break the record for most Florida executions in one year.

Florida has enacted laws in recent years to lower the threshold on capital offenses. There are currently 270 inmates on Florida death row.

