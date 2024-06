NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — FHP is investigating two crashes at MM145 near Bayshore Road.

The first crash was a result of a vehicle versus bear. FHP says there were no injuries to the vehicles occupants. No word if the bear survived.

While first responders were on scene a firefighter was struck by vehicle. FHP says the crash caused possible injuries to the firefighter, but how injured is unknown.

Both crashes remain under investigation. I-75 N is reopened.