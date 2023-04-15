FGCU student accused of tweeting mass school shooting threat released on bond

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, Fox 4 confirmed that Florida Gulf Coast University student, 25-year-old Wesley Ricardo Huffman bonded out of jail after Lee County Sheriff's Office charged him with a written threat of mass shooting.

Fox 4 confirmed that Huffman posted the $25,000.00 bond which means he is no longer in police custody.

Oliver Long, a freshman at FGCU said the threat has done more than make an impact on campus.

“I have definitely heard people say that they are scared to go to class, like not comfortable to be walking around campus,” said Long.

Pamella Seay, a law professor at FGCU and a licensed attorney said a bond is set to ensure someone appears at trial.

“There is a second purpose and that is to ensure the safety of the community,” said Seay. Unable to talk specifically about Huffman's case, Fox 4 asked Seay what factors could play into keeping someone in custody for public safety.

“You have seen this on occasion when there has been a very egregious crime and a person is kept in custody because what they might do if let out they might threaten witnesses there is a possibility of harm to others,” said Seay.

Public safety was being ensured by the FGCU campus police on Twitter.

Seay said some bail conditions include turning over any weapons the person has as a contingency of bail. “And that's fairly common when you have a situation where a person has threatened violence or perhaps they have had some past issue involving guns,” said Seay.

Regardless of conditions say no amount of security can match the fact that Huffman is out of jail.

“That is definitely unnerving it doesn't matter how much security we have here,” said Long.

FGCU Police said in urgent situations, call 911 or dial (239) 590-1900, or you can use the Guardian Eagle App.

UPD Safety Escorts: Contact UPD at 239-590-1900 to request an escort.