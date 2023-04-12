FGCU student arrested for making threat against school

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this morning, Florida Gulf Coast University became aware of social media threats to the campus.
The University Police Department coordinated efforts with sheriff’s offices in Collier, Lee, and Hendry counties as well as the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to ensure the safety of the campus and the students.
Lee County Sheriff's Office has arrested Ricardo Wesley Huffman and has charged him with a written threat of mass shooting.
Huffman has been suspended from FGCU.
The University Police Department encourages students to report anything suspicious.
In urgent situations, call 911 or dial (239) 590-1900.
