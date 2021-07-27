Father dies after Sanibel lightning strike

UPDATE:

According to a post from Downtown Church in Columbia, South Carolina, Brent Jerome was declared brain dead on Wednesday, July 28th.

With heavy and broken hearts we can share that Brent was declared brain dead on Wednesday July 28th. Words fail to capture the grief, sadness, anger, and shock that his family, his friends, and this church are feeling after such a freak accident.

On Thursday evening, Brent’s body was taken from the ICU to the OR for a surgery to remove five of his organs. In light of the deep sadness we feel, it brings this community some hope knowing that five different people who have been waiting for a miracle might receive that from our friend, husband, and father, Brent Jerome. As he was moved in the hospital, friends, family, and hospital employees lined the hall to honor Brent for the ways he continues to radiate life even while his soul is already in God’s eternal Kingdom.

Kristen is continuing to recover and is incredibly grateful for the warmth and care she has received from friends and strangers.

If you would like to support this family financially please follow this link and select “Jerome Care Fund” in the drop down menu.

A South Carolina church identified the couple struck by lightning on Sanibel Island as two of it's members. They are now asking for prayers and donations for Brent and Kristen Jerome.

A blog post from the Downtown Church, says Brent Jerome is in critical condition. Kristen Jerome is reportedly recovering slowly. The post went on to name the couple's two children and confirm that they were not hurt. Both are now staying with family.

According to the church, the Jeromes were vacationing in Sanibel from Columbia, South Carolina.

There will be a special gathering there tonight. People are asked to pray, write notes and contribute money and meals to the family.