LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who posed as an Uber driver and sexually assaulted a college student in 2017 will spend 30 years in prison.

Florida Gulf Coast University Police arrested Willie Foust in 2017 after an 18-year-old freshman reported the crime .

Police say that as the victim was riding in Foust's car on August 26, 2017, the real driver called her, attempting to locate her. Police say that upon arriving at the campus, Foust pulled into the Welcome Center parking lot and assaulted the female student.

Foust pleaded guilty after a victim from an alleged 2011 sexual battery testified in his trial.

He was sentenced last week and will be registered as a lifetime Sexual Offender.