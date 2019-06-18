Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fake Uber driver sentenced to 30 years for sexual battery on college student

Posted: 9:41 AM, Jun 18, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-18 13:41:31Z
items.[0].videoTitle
Willie Foust, the man arrested for posing as an Uber driver and committing sexual battery on a Florida Gulf Coast University student in 2017, was sentenced to 30 years in prison. H

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A man who posed as an Uber driver and sexually assaulted a college student in 2017 will spend 30 years in prison.

Florida Gulf Coast University Police arrested Willie Foust in 2017 after an 18-year-old freshman reported the crime .

Police say that as the victim was riding in Foust's car on August 26, 2017, the real driver called her, attempting to locate her. Police say that upon arriving at the campus, Foust pulled into the Welcome Center parking lot and assaulted the female student.

Foust pleaded guilty after a victim from an alleged 2011 sexual battery testified in his trial.

He was sentenced last week and will be registered as a lifetime Sexual Offender.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Continuous Local News