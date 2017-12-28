Arrest made in August Sexual Battery case at FGCU

LEE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Fort Myers man with an extensive criminal history has been arrested in an August sexual battery case on the Florida Gulf Coast University campus.

33-year-old Willie Foust, Jr. is facing charges of Sexual Assault, Probation Violation, and Out of County Warrants.

According to university police, Foust was arrested Tuesday with the assistance of the Marshal Task Force.

They say Foust was the man who sexually assaulted an FGCU student on August 26th after she mistakenly got in Foust's car, thinking it was from a ride sharing service.

As the victim was riding in Foust's car, the real driver called her, attempting to locate her. Police say that upon arriving at the campus, Foust pulled into the Welcome Center parking lot and assaulted the female student.

Foust has extensive previous convictions, most recently a Domestic Battery by Strangulation and Aggravated Assault in Seminole County last year, for which he received 5 years probation.

In 2012 he was sentenced to 2.5 years for Burglary and Grand Theft in Lee County.

In 2008 he was sentenced to 2.5 years for Cruelty toward Child in Lee County.

He also has previous arrests for burglary, petit theft, grand theft, uttering forged instruments, forgery, credit card fraud, criminal use of ID, and worthless checks.