Arrest made in August Sexual Battery case at FGCU

As the victim was riding in Foust's car, the real driver called her, attempting to locate her. Police say that upon arriving at the campus, Foust pulled into the Welcome Center parking lot and assaulted the female student.
Foust has extensive previous convictions, most recently a Domestic Battery by Strangulation and Aggravated Assault in Seminole County last year, for which he received 5 years probation.
In 2012 he was sentenced to 2.5 years for Burglary and Grand Theft in Lee County.
In 2008 he was sentenced to 2.5 years for Cruelty toward Child in Lee County.
He also has previous arrests for burglary, petit theft, grand theft, uttering forged instruments, forgery, credit card fraud, criminal use of ID, and worthless checks.