Fair at Fenway South starting today in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fl. — Starting November 6, the Fair at Fenway South is making a grand appearance back in Fort Myers!

From November 5 to 21, Southwest Florida residents can enjoy the festivities Thursday through Sunday from various times.

Attendees will have access to attractions, thrill and amusement rides, and many different food trucks and vendors will be available. Everything Southwest Florida has always known and loved about the Fair at Fenway will be featured again this fall.

Returning favorites include The Magic of Lance Gifford, Rosaire’s Royal Racing Pigs, The High Flying Pages Circus Thrill Show, Wolves of the World (the world’s only traveling wolf pack), The Barnyard Petting Corral with pony rides for the kids, Cowtown USA, and more family-friendly shows. All entertainment is included with fair admission.

The Fall Fair at Fenway South features a large Kiddieland,more than forty state fair-style amusement rides, a tremendous selection for kids, families, and thrill seekers, alike.

Half-price BOGO admission coupons, POP ride bracelets, steeply discounted Family 4-Packs, and other advance purchase deals are available at www.fairatfenway.com.

