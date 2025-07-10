EXTRA TIME EP: 20: Ian Cerro shares the lessons he learned from his father

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 20!

FC Naples is looking to get back in the win column against Westchester SC. The team is currently on a three-game losing streak.

On this week's edition of Extra Time, you'll hear from 28-year-old Ian Cerro. The Midfielder comes to the inaugural season of FC Naples with several years of professional soccer experience.

Cerro's father played professionally in Argentina. Today, he serves as a coach in Colorado. Cerro says he speaks with his father after every match.

Every week, Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.