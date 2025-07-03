EXTRA TIME EP: 19: Celebrating Independence Day with a rivalry match

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 19!

FC Naples is celebrating the 4th of July with a rematch against their rivals to the north, Tampa Bay Rowdies. The upcoming match is part of the group stage of the USL Jägermeister Cup.

The previous match between the two teams featured 10 penalty kicks on each side. Tampa Bay came out on top. On this week's edition of Extra Time, Goalkeeper and Captain Edward 'Lalo' Delgado talks about how the team is gearing up for the match.

Delgado, a two-time Goalkeeper of the Year Finalist with USL League One currently holds the league record for most clean sheets (shutouts) in a single season, with 13. The California native also talks about his father's passion for the game. As well as a family friend, who just so happens to be one of the most decorated soccer players in international history.

Later in the podcast, Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland discusses the upcoming match in the USL Jägermeister Cup.

