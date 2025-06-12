EXTRA TIME EP: 16: Fierce rivals come to town

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 16!

FC Naples returns to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex Saturday for a rematch against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. The two clubs have met twice this season, including the inaugural match in Naples.

The match comes during an important part of the playoff race. The winning team will be able to firmly place themselves higher in the standings table.

Later in the podcast, you'll meet Chris Heckenberg, a 26-year-old midfielder from Australia. Heckenberg's life has consisted of numerous trips across the Pacific from his birthplace in California, to his home in Australia. Now he brings international experience to FC Naples.

Every week, Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

