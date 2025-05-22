EXTRA TIME EP 13: FC Naples looks to rebound after long road trip

Click the video above to watch or listen to Episode 13!

FC Naples is back at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex after a long and unusual road trip. The team's first road game was postponed due to travel delays. After that, the team lost on the road to the Chattanooga Red Wolves SC and the Portland Hearts of Pine.

Every week, Fox 4's Senior Reporter Ryan Kruger will go off the pitch and behind the scenes with coaches, players, supporters, team organizers, and others involved with Southwest Florida's newest professional sports team.

Head Coach and Sporting Director Matt Poland talks about the team's long road trip and their plans to bounce back.

Later, you'll meet Tony Halterman, who doubles as a coach and goalkeeper. Halterman made his USL League One debut against Portland. Halterman and Poland have a long history together and now serve the young FC Naples team.

Season tickets have sold fast, but there are still plenty of single-match tickets and ticket packs for a set number of matches.

Have you been to the home turf for FC Naples yet? The stadium seats 5,000 at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.

