Early voting in Florida begins. Here's where you can go in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Early voting for the General Election has started. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.
Here's a list of locations across Southwest Florida.
LEE COUNTY:
These locations are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.
- Bonita Springs Elections Office (Bonita Commons) — 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134
- Cape Coral Elections Office (Commissioner John E Manning Government Complex) — 1039 SE 9th Ave Cape Coral, FL 33990
- Cape Coral's Lee County Library — 921 SW 39th Terrace Cape Coral, FL 33914
- East County Regional Library — 881 Gunnery Rd N Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
- Estero Recreation Center — 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero, FL 33928
- Fort Myers Regional Library — 2450 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (Voting room: 1651 Lee St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)
- Housing Authority City of Fort Myers — 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers, FL 33916
- Lakes Regional Library — 15290 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919
- Lee County Elections Center — 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers 33907
- Lehigh Acres Elections Officer (East Lee County Government Center) — 600 Homestead Rd S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974
- North Fort Myers Recreation Center — 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903
- Northwest Regional Library — 519 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33993
COLLIER COUNTY:
These locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.
- Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34112
- Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139
- Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116
- Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120
- Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142
- Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109
- Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145
- Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102
- North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109
- South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113
- Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
These locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 3.
- Centennial Park Recreation Center — 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte
- Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center — 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda
- Mac. V. Horton West County Annex — 6868 San Casa Drive., Englewood
DESOTO COUNTY:
This location is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On weekends, it's open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.
- 201 E. Oak St., Suite 104, Arcadia, FL 34266
HENDRY COUNTY:
These locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.
- Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440
- LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935
GLADES COUNTY:
This location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can vote early starting Oct. 26 until Nov. 2.
- 998 US Hwy 27 South - Moore Haven, Florida 33471