Early voting in Florida begins. Here's where you can go in Southwest Florida

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Early voting for the General Election has started. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.

Here's a list of locations across Southwest Florida.

LEE COUNTY:

These locations are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.



Bonita Springs Elections Office (Bonita Commons) — 25987 S Tamiami Trail #105, Bonita Springs, FL 34134

Cape Coral Elections Office (Commissioner John E Manning Government Complex) — 1039 SE 9th Ave Cape Coral, FL 33990

Cape Coral's Lee County Library — 921 SW 39th Terrace Cape Coral, FL 33914

East County Regional Library — 881 Gunnery Rd N Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

Estero Recreation Center — 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd, Estero, FL 33928

Fort Myers Regional Library — 2450 First St, Fort Myers, FL 33901 ( Voting room: 1651 Lee St, Fort Myers, FL 33901)

1651 Lee St, Fort Myers, FL 33901) Housing Authority City of Fort Myers — 4224 Renaissance Preserve Way, Fort Myers, FL 33916

Lakes Regional Library — 15290 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Lee County Elections Center — 13180 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers 33907

Lehigh Acres Elections Officer (East Lee County Government Center) — 600 Homestead Rd S, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974

North Fort Myers Recreation Center — 2000 N Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers, FL 33903

Northwest Regional Library — 519 Chiquita Blvd N, Cape Coral, FL 33993

COLLIER COUNTY:

These locations are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.



Collier County Government Complex – 3311 Tamiami Trail E, Naples, FL 34112

Everglades City Hall – 102 Copeland Avenue N, Everglades City, FL 34139

Golden Gate Community Center – 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, FL 34116

Heritage Bay Government Services Center – 15450 Collier Boulevard, Naples, FL 34120

Immokalee Community Park – 321 N First Street, Immokalee, FL 34142

Library Headquarters – 2385 Orange Blossom Drive, Naples, FL 34109

Marco Island Library – 210 S Heathwood Drive, Marco Island, FL 34145

Norris Center at Cambier Park – 755 8 th Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102

Avenue S, Naples, FL 34102 North Collier Regional Park – 15000 Livingston Road, Naples, FL 34109

South Regional Library – 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway, Naples, FL 34113

Supervisor of Elections Office – 3750 Enterprise Avenue, Naples, FL 34104

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

These locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 3.



Centennial Park Recreation Center — 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center — 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda

Mac. V. Horton West County Annex — 6868 San Casa Drive., Englewood

DESOTO COUNTY:

This location is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On weekends, it's open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.



201 E. Oak St., Suite 104, Arcadia, FL 34266

HENDRY COUNTY:

These locations are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. You can vote early now until Nov. 2.



Clewiston Elections Office – 1100 S Olympia Street, Clewiston, FL 33440

LaBelle Elections Office – 25 E Hickpochee Avenue, LaBelle, FL 33935

GLADES COUNTY:

This location is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can vote early starting Oct. 26 until Nov. 2.

