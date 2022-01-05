Dreams and Inspirations Event at Edison Mall

FORT MYERS, Fl. — Edison Mall is kicking off the new year with their second annual Dreams & Inspirations event next Saturday January 15 from 12pm to 4pm.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's birthday. The event will be held in the Edison Mall parking lot between JCPenney and Monarcas.

The Dreams & Inspirations event will highlight locally owned businesses, artisans and food trucks. Speeches will be held as well, highlighting Dr. King's inspiration

for people to dream and work to make their dreams reality. Some of the speakers will include Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson, Mr. Abdul Muhammed from the Quality Life Center and Jean Nafrere, owner of JSN Sneakers and Street Ware in the Edison Mall.

There will also be music, a kid zone with arts and crafts, and much more. Guests will be given swag bags, and have the opportunity to win raffle prizes throughout the event. Register HERE [eventbrite.com] for a family friendly great time of celebration.

In addition, Edison Mall is partnering with Believe N Books to host a book drive for children and schools who do not have access to books. Please bring a new or gently used book for collection at the registration table.