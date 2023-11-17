Downtown Fort Myers tree lighting event scheduled for November 24

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Behind the magic of the Christmas spirit in Downtown Fort Myers are local individuals who work hard to make sure it’s a significant experience.

That includes the Fort Myers Women’s Community Club.

Decorating for the season isn’t new to these women.

They’ve decorated staple community locations like the Edison and Ford Winter Estates and the Burroughs Home for nearly 70 years.

But this year, you can find their talents on display in the windows of 20 businesses in downtown Fort Myers.

Amanda Heid is the club's president.

She says this is the club’s 67th year of decorating.

The groups says the shift to the First Street corridor’s tied to encouraging people in Southwest Florida to support the downtown area as it rebuilds post-Ian.

This year’s theme is “Home for the Holidays” - a tribute to those who serve in the United States military.

In conjunction with The River District Alliance, the Downtown Tree Lighting at the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

The free event will feature a tribute to our military, a light display, and of course...Santa Claus is definitely coming to town.

The window display will remain up through January 2, 2024.

