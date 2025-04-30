UPDATE: DeSoto County Fire battling brush fire, no evacuations at this time

UPDATE 4:03 p.m.:

The fire department says they will not issue any evacuations at this time. Crews are quickly containing the fire and keeping it from threatening homes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DeSoto County Fire Rescue is battling a 10-acre brush fire southwest of Arcadia.

According to the fire department, the fire is near Albritton Street and Southwest Koch Road. They are asking people in the area to be prepared to evacuate. However, homes on Koch Road do not need to leave at this time.

According to the fire department, crews are on scene accessing the situation. Florida Forest service is on its way, but they have reported online the fire is at 10 acres and 80% contained.

Fox 4 has a crew heading to the area. More information will be provided when it's available.