Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsDeSoto County

Actions

UPDATE: DeSoto County Fire battling brush fire, no evacuations at this time

The fire is near Albritton Street and SW Koch Road, southwest of Arcadia.
Orange flames burning
Storyblocks Enterprise
File: Image of flames
Orange flames burning
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE 4:03 p.m.:

The fire department says they will not issue any evacuations at this time. Crews are quickly containing the fire and keeping it from threatening homes.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DeSoto County Fire Rescue is battling a 10-acre brush fire southwest of Arcadia.

According to the fire department, the fire is near Albritton Street and Southwest Koch Road. They are asking people in the area to be prepared to evacuate. However, homes on Koch Road do not need to leave at this time.

According to the fire department, crews are on scene accessing the situation. Florida Forest service is on its way, but they have reported online the fire is at 10 acres and 80% contained.

Fox 4 has a crew heading to the area. More information will be provided when it's available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.