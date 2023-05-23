Watch Now
DeSoto County teen found guilty in deadly daycare crash

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 15:53:54-04

ARCADIA, Fla. — A DeSoto County teen has been found guilty in the crash that killed a 4-year-old girl and injured a 5-year-old at a daycare in March of 2022.

Investigators say 18-year-old Kiara Morant was driving without a license when she crashed into the Imagination Station daycare.

Tuesday, she was found guilty on two counts of driving without a license and for a crash involving serious injury or death. Morant was sentenced to 122.85 months Department of Corrections, plus court costs/cost of prosecution.

Last March, Morant plead not guilty to the charges.

