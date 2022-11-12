DeSoto County deputies investigating homicide south of Arcadia

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide south of Arcadia.

Deputies responded to SW Charlotte Street and SW Shores Avenue on Saturday morning. Few details are known, but deputies said around 6:00 a.m. there was a barricaded suspect in the area.

They had asked people to avoid the area and shelter in place. Two hours later, deputies said the scene is safe, the scene is safe and "additional details cannot be released at this time," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

