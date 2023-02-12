Desoto community gather in support of teen's family killed at county fair

DESOTO, Fla. — It’s been a week since 17-year-old Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez was shot and killed at the DeSoto county fair. Today the community came together to try and help his family.

"We are raising a little bit of money to take some stress off of this family, whether it’s for funeral costs or just because they had to take off of work to deal with this,” said Ashley Beck, the owner of Beck's Truckin' Good BBQ.

A wave of people showed up to the parking lot of the SuperMatt located off of HWY 70 east to show support for Daniel's family— in hopes of lessening the burden, one plate at a time.

“Oh my lord, we had a little girl get out of the car and take the change out of her little piggy bank and put it in our donation box. We have numerous people coming up in a flow, we appreciate them a lot. There’s been a lot of organizations going on in this town to help this family and for them to show up to one more fundraiser, just to make sure we can help them get through this," said Beck.

Daniel was taken away from his family after being fatally shot at the DeSoto county fair last Saturday. Wednesday, Arcadia police made an arrest in the investigation.

"How do you get any closure out of knowing another teenager basically flushed their lives down the toilet? We continue the prayers for the family. They are going to need all of the prayers that they can get,” said Beck.

