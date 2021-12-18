Deputies and sailors charged in a Key West street fight

FORT MYERS, Fl. — Two Navy sailor and two deputies have been airlifted from Key West to a Miami hospital after an altercation.

The altercation took place early Saturday morning on Duval Street between two off-duty deputies, Trevor Dawson Pike and Connor Scott Curry and two sailors, Angel Low and Jose Bejar Jr. The four were jailed at the detention center on Stock Island.

James Black, a third sailor, wasn't booked but suffered from a bleed in his brain and lost consciousness. Key West police were already in the area making an arrest when they heard the men arguing threatening to fight each other.

All involved are facing misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct. According to police, all of the men had alcohol on their breath, slurred speech and watery or bloodshot eyes.

All four jailed were released later Saturday morning. Pike posted a $55,000 bond while the others were released without having to post bond. It is still unknown if any of them have attorneys.

The original story was posted on FL Keys News: Police: Deputies, Navy sailors jailed after Key West fight | FL Keys News.