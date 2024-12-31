Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dense fog causes big concerns for New Year's Eve plans

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Lee and Charlotte counties and may be further extended.
Fog is leaving beaches and roads covered with zero to limited visibility. Meteorologist Katie Walls explains what you can expect over the next 24 hours.
Posted

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Dense fog is already plaguing parts of the Southwest Florida coastline.

As we head through the evening, Meteorologist Katie Walls is concerned that fog will spread inland and impact plans through the evening and tonight.

The National Weather Service in Tampa has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Charlotte and Lee counties. It goes into effect at 7pm and continues through 10am New Year's Day.

WATCH AS KATIE WALLS EXPLAINS WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU OVER THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Fog is coating southwest Florida, and more is expected to move in over the next couple of hours.

As you travel tonight, please do so with extreme caution. It may be challenging to see pedestrians crossing the roadway. A friendly reminder to always use your low beams versus your high beams.

New Year's Eve Dense Fog Advisory

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.