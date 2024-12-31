Dense fog causes big concerns for New Year's Eve plans

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Dense fog is already plaguing parts of the Southwest Florida coastline.

As we head through the evening, Meteorologist Katie Walls is concerned that fog will spread inland and impact plans through the evening and tonight.

DENSE FOG CONCERNS: Dense fog is rolling in along the coast and heading inland. THIS WILL IMPACT TRAVEL THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT FOR NEW YEARS CELEBRATIONS. Please travel with caution. Visibility will remain limited through the overnight period, improving by 9am. #flwx pic.twitter.com/7Z5Xul3e7h — Katie Walls, CCM, CBM (@KatieWallsTV) December 31, 2024

The National Weather Service in Tampa has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Charlotte and Lee counties. It goes into effect at 7pm and continues through 10am New Year's Day.

Fog is coating southwest Florida, and more is expected to move in over the next couple of hours.

As you travel tonight, please do so with extreme caution. It may be challenging to see pedestrians crossing the roadway. A friendly reminder to always use your low beams versus your high beams.