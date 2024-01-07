Watch Now
DCSO actively searching for man involved in Flea Market homicide

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jan 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-07 15:37:38-05

ARCADIA, Fla. — DeSoto County Sheriff's Office are actively searching for Emilio Olvera, 53, as well as another individual, who were involved in a Sunday morning homicide at the Flea Market on US-17 and SW Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

The shooting occurred around 8:25 am Sunday morning. After the shooting, DCSO says Olvera fled the scene and is believed to be driving four-door, white Ford F-150 truck with tag number Y74CQD. The truck also has an emblem on the back window of a scorpion.

You are asked to contact 9-1-1 immediately if you see this individual. And if you have information pertaining to this investigation, DCSO says to call their non-emergency line at 863-993-4700 or submit an anonymous tip to SWFL CrimeStopper at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

