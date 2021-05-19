Cyclists to honor those who have been killed in pedestrian involved crashes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Cyclists from across the country will honor those who've been killed in pedestrian-involved crashes.

Two rides of silence are planned in our area, one at Cambier Park in Naples at 6 pm and one at the Bell Tower in Fort Myers at 6:30 pm.

A Dangerous by Design 2021 report shows Florida ranks number one for pedestrian fatalities.

Both Cape Coral and Fort Myers come in at number eleven when broken down.

Cyclists and other riders are often classified as pedestrians when it comes to reporting these deaths.

That includes a Port Charlotte man who died in a motorized tricycle versus a dump truck crash over the weekend.

While not reported as a pedestrian another man died yesterday in a scooter versus FedEx truck crash in Punta Gorda.

Naples Pathways Coalition is planning a ride of silence in Collier and says the fatalities reported don't even represent how bad the issues are.

“I get so many emails from our members...Yup, got sideswiped again, yup had a near miss.” Said Michelle Avola-Brown, Executive Director of Naples Pathways Coalition.

Florida kills the most pedestrians and cyclists every year by a tremendous margin and yet the numbers are greatly underreported.

The number of crashes that injure people that don't get reported by law enforcement or the people who are injured themselves.

Avola-Brown believes our area would see fewer injuries and fatalities if there were more safe places like trails for pedestrians and cyclists to get around.