Bonita Springs hosts free Bike Safety Day during National Bike Month

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — The City of Bonita Springs Bicycle and Registration Safety Advisory Committee and the Bonita Springs Downton Alliance, will host a free Bike Safety Day on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Bonita Springs Recreation Center located at 26740 Pine Ave.

Bonita resident Cristin Madden, who was severely injured by a hit-and-run driver and her riding partner killed in Alva a few weeks ago, is a special guest. Her employer Charlotte State Bank is donating $500 to the local Boy Scout Troop 109 for the hotdogs they will be grilling for hungry attendees.

Many businesses and not for profits are taking part in the event including, Naples Pathways Coalition (NPC), the non-profit advocacy group dedicated to improving the safety of pedestrians and cyclists and for the protection of and equal access for vulnerable road users. When new roads are being designed or existing roads are being improved in Collier County, they work with policymakers to ensure the needs of runners, walkers, and cyclists are planned and included in the design.

Amazing Wellness and Chiropractic, is donating 50 helmets for those who cannot afford one ( while supplies last) Blue Zones will set up a Bike Rodeo and offer proper helmet fittings, Bikes for Tykes of Collier County will adjust bike pedals and handle bars, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will hand out information on bike safety.

“The Bicycle & Registration Safety Advisory Committee is very excited to sponsor this important event especially with the latest bike accidents, upcoming memorial weekend and school being out soon.” stated Councilman Gibson committee liaison.

Sponsors for the event are Amazing Wellness and Chiropractic, NCH Blue Zones Project, Bikes for Tykes, The Bonita Springs Downtown Alliance (BSDA), Bonita Springs YMCA, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte State Bank and TLC Marketing & Creative Services, Inc.

