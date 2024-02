CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash has claimed the life of one man in Charlotte County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says this happened Thursday night on State Road 776 near Roberta Drive.

Troopers say an SUV was crossing through the intersection when it hit the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man from North Port, was killed.

FHP says the three people in the SUV, including a woman, toddler and infant were all injured.