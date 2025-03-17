Coworkers devastated after death of 17-year-old Fort Myers girl in car crash

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Family and friends continue to morn the loss of the 17-year-old girl who died in a car crash Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page identified her as Jaciey Hogan.

A coworker tells Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo that they are devastated after learning of the 17-year-old’s death:

Florida Highway Patrol said the 17-year-old girl was killed in a two-car crash on Gladiolus Drive and Maida Lane.According to the same GoFundMe page, Hogan was on her way to school.

The family held a vigil for Hogan Friday night but respectfully asked media to not to attend.

Hogan was working at Nervous Nellie’s in Fort Myers Beach.

Danny Timothy, the general manager at Nervous Nellie’s, said they were shocked when they learned of Hogan’s death. Timothy said she was a wonderful, hardworking person who was beloved by her coworkers.

“They loved being around her, they always liked to joke around and be around each other up there and they were really a tight-knit group at the front door where she hosted,” Timothy said. “They’re really going to miss her and she was, like I said, a joy to be around.”

As of Friday, the GoFundMe page for Hogan’s family had raised $23,590 and Timothy said the restaurant is also taking up a collection for the family.