Courtney Gainey back in court Tuesday

LEE COUNTY, Fla — The woman charged with killing a North Fort Myers teen in a hit-and-run crash is back in court Tuesday morning.

Courtney Gainey is accused of killing 14-year-old Allana Staiano last year while she was walking home with a friend.

In court Monday, Allana’s mother said she wants justice for her daughter.

Gainey had a new charge added Monday for witness tampering. Prosecutors say she tried to contact a witness and ask them not to testify.

Allana’s mom, Christine Gray, was in court. She told Fox 4 not enough is being done to bring her daughter justice.

"They need to be brought up to level, not just say ‘well the law always says this.’ Well did you know that some of our laws concerning hit and runs and all these types of instances are so outdated they're some of the fewest laws to be updated," said Gray.

Gray has also pushed for safety changes like sidewalks and lighting in the area, after her daughter was killed in January of 2020.

Gainey is also charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and hit and run.

Her trial is set to begin in September.

