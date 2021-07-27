Couple struck by lightning on Sanibel identified as South Carolina couple

A South Carolina church identified the couple struck by lightning on Sanibel Island as two of it's members. They are now asking for prayers and donations for Brent and Kristen Jerome.

A blog post from the Downtown Church, says Brent Jerome is in critical condition. Kristen Jerome is reportedly recovering slowly. The post went on to name the couple's two children and confirm that they were not hurt. Both are now staying with family.

According to the church, the Jeromes were vacationing in Sanibel from Columbia, South Carolina.

There will be a special gathering there tonight. People are asked to pray, write notes and contribute money and meals to the family.