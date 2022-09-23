County's preparing for potential flooding ahead of tropical depression

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding can be a concern for many people in Southwest Florida, whether it's an afternoon storm or tracking something much bigger in the coming days.

On Friday, as Fox 4 meteorologists track the path of Tropical Depression #9 in the Central Caribbean counties around Southwest Florida began flood preparations.

On Friday, Lee County Department of Transportation workers were pumping/ clearing out storm drains off Pine Ridge Road near Fort Myers Beach.

Flooding has been an issue for Lee County in the past, even causing a pipe to burst earlier this week.

A Lee County Spokesperson wrote in a press release that multiple crews were out clearing these drains on Friday so pipes can handle higher volumes of water in the coming days.

Lee County will also have crews from the Department of Transportation (DOT) staged in areas in Lee County that tend to flood so they can pump out water as needed.

Lee County is also working with lee fire districts to make sure roads are accessible despite standing rain.

Homeowners are encouraged to take this time right now to clear their swales and property of any debris that could stop their property from draining.

In Charlotte County, low-lying areas remain a concern for county leaders.

A Charlotte County Spokesperson said in an email to Fox 4, heavy rain over the past few days has swales full and grass areas inundated with water.

In the email it says heavy rains in the coming days could create localized flooding.

On Friday, Charlotte County was working with county staff and partnering agencies to look at potential shelter locations.

Charlotte county plans to host an emergency meeting Monday night to discuss a local state of emergency declaration.

The county says they are also prepping their Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to support any community emergency response.

On Friday Collier County did not respond to Fox 4's request for flooding preparations but did send out a press release that said the county will be hosting a meeting on Saturday to discuss how the county will handle the storm moving forward.