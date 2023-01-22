Congressman Greg Steube out of hospital after falling from ladder last week

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Congressman Greg Steube was released from the hospital after he was involved in an accident on his Sarasota property and sustained several injuries last week.

I’m grateful to be home and recovering after being discharged from the hospital today. All praise and glory goes to God! Jen and I remain endlessly blessed by the prayers and support from our friends, family, and community. — Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 21, 2023

Congressman Steube fell off a ladder while cutting tree limbs.

Congressman Steube posted "I would like to extend my deepest thanks to the entire team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent care I received."

Stuebe represents Florida’s 17th District, which covers Sarasota County, Charlotte County, and portions of Lee County.

His office will provide updates this week on how recovery will impact his return to Washington D.C.