Congressman Greg Steube suffers from injuries after an accident at his home

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier today Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.
More details will come as authorities investigate what exactly happened. We will bring you the latest details as they become public.
