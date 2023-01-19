Watch Now
Congressman Greg Steube suffers from injuries after an accident at his home

Leah Herman U.S. House Office of Photography
Posted at 9:02 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 21:02:43-05

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier today Congressman Greg Steube was involved in an accident on his property and sustained several injuries.

More details will come as authorities investigate what exactly happened. We will bring you the latest details as they become public.

