'Condo crisis': DeSantis pushes for condo relief

MIAMI, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis says he “has a duty” to fix Florida’s crumbling condo market.

Thursday, the Governor came to Miami to throw his support behind a condo reform bill in the state Senate.

DeSantis pushes for condo relief

The state imposed new safety requirements, including undergoing inspections, soon after the 2021 deadly condo collapse in Surfside.

But DeSantis says while the intentions of the legislation were good, the outcomes have created what he calls a “condo crisis.”

“Let’s recognize that,” said DeSantis. “Let’s recognize that these consequences are not what we want. And let’s provide reforms to be able to keep people in their condo units.”

DeSantis criticized the Florida House of Representatives for not action quickly enough to discuss legislation providing financial relief for condo owners.