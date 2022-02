COLLIER COUNTY, FLa. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alarming message that was written at Gulf Coast High School.

The message was written on a desk. Detectives are working to determine who wrote the message.

If you have any further information, you can call CCSO at 239-252-9300. Or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477.