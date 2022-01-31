Collier County drug arrest

COLLIER COUNTY, FLa. — Collier County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics detectives made a traffic stop today that led to a seize of a kilo of cocaine.

The stop was made on Interstate 75. Detectives found the kilo inside of a box of rolled up T-shirts in the suspect's car. The cocaine weighed approximately 2.2 pounds.

Daryl Flowers, 26, of Delray Beach, was booked into the Collier County jail on a charge of cocaine trafficking 200 grams to 150 kilograms.

“This was a significant arrest and substantial traffic stop drug seizure,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “That is a lot of cocaine that will not be sold on the streets of Collier County.”

