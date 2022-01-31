Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Collier County drug arrest

Posted at 6:31 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 18:31:44-05

COLLIER COUNTY, FLa. — Collier County Sheriff's Office Vice and Narcotics detectives made a traffic stop today that led to a seize of a kilo of cocaine.

The stop was made on Interstate 75. Detectives found the kilo inside of a box of rolled up T-shirts in the suspect's car. The cocaine weighed approximately 2.2 pounds.

Daryl Flowers, 26, of Delray Beach, was booked into the Collier County jail on a charge of cocaine trafficking 200 grams to 150 kilograms.

“This was a significant arrest and substantial traffic stop drug seizure,” Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said. “That is a lot of cocaine that will not be sold on the streets of Collier County.”

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4