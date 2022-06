FORT MYERS, Fla. — Wayne Robert Taylor was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and 15 years for robbery with a firearm. According to a press release, these sentences are to be served consecutively.

This sentencing comes after Taylor was found guilty of murdering 23-year-old Eric Galvan in an apartment complex parking lot in Fort Myers back in 2019.

The co-defendant in this case, Troymel Barnes, was sentenced back in September of 2021.